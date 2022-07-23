Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,056.4% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

