Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

