DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $46.17 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.