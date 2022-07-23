DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 177 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

