FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

