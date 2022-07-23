Beck Bode LLC Purchases 430 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

NYSE HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average of $316.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

