Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

