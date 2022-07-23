The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

