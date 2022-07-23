Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $306.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.52. The company has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.