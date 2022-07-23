Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

