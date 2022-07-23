Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

V stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.78.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.