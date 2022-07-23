Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 192,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 189,799 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 158,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 250,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.