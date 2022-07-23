Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

