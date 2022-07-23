Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Cowen worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

