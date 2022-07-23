Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

