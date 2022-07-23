Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVES opened at $41.34 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

