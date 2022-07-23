Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

CMS stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

