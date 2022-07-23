Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 345,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 163,229 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 144.4% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 200,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 118,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 212.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

