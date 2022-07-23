Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

