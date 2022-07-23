Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

PATK stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.