Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

