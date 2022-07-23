Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 910.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.