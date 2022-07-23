Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

