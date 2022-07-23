Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $49,615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

