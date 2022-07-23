Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,462 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.93.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

