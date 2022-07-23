Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 168.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Yelp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Yelp Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.