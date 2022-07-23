Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 757,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 160,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,352,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,171 shares of company stock worth $18,315,346. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

