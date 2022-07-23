Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AZO stock opened at $2,147.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,076.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,023.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

