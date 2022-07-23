Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

