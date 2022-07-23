Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 221.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2 %

SNPS opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

