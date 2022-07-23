Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Shoe Carnival worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SCVL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

