Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,195 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
