Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

