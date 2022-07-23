10,893 Shares in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIP. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 19,255.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

