Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sonos by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,219. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

