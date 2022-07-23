Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,206 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tronox by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Tronox Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.28 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.63 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

