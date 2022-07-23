Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

