Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

HP Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.