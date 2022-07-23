Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

