SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 679,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,957,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

