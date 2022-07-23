HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

