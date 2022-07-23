HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

NYSE:PH opened at $267.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

