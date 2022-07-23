Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of VB opened at $186.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.17.
