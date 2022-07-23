Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cable One Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,435.31 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,278.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.