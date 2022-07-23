National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %

NXPI opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.