Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $31.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.