National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.