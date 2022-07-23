Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

