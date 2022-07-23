Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.0 %

FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

