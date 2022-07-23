Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $235,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile



Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

